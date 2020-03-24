IABM launches virtual repository to collate business continuity resources for broadcast and media companies worldwide

IABM, the international association for broadcast and media technology suppliers, has launched a dynamic virtual resource to provide a one-stop, central repository for Business Continuity information from countries around the world to support the Broadcast and Media industry: www.theiabm.org/business-continuity-resources

The idea is to provide everyone in the Broadcast and Media industry with a single, central resource populated with relevant, local information to support their businesses in this difficult time.

To launch the repository, the IABM team has sourced some official information from 13 countries, with great contributions from our regional members’ councils. IABM is asking the worldwide broadcast and media community to share any official information they have from their country or state with IABM, who will add this to the Business Continuity Resources repository. With your help, it will be a constantly growing and up to date resource that will be of real value to everyone in the industry – local information on a global scale.

IABM is also fully aware that the coronavirus crisis is having wider effects than the mechanics of continuing to do business: everything from HR issues to well-being for those in isolation. IABM will publish links to useful information in these areas too – and encourages the broadcast and media community to contribute in the same way.

IABM is also encouraging questions on all of the above issues. Where IABM is unable to provide an answer directly, the association will seek to find the correct information from our global network.

“The whole world is facing an unprecedented challenge with the coronavirus pandemic, and history tells us that pulling together is the best way through any crisis,” said Peter White, CEO, IABM. “As the trade body that represents over 600 Broadcast and Media technology vendors worldwide and also maintains close links with the end-user community globally, specifically through its Global Engaged Partner program, we are ideally placed to be the fulcrum to keep the whole industry informed and up to date with useful knowledge and advice. I encourage everyone to contribute where they can to help their fellow Broadcast and Media professionals – and if they have further ideas for how IABM can support the industry, we’d love to hear them too.”