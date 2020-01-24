Shaping characters from the inside out

A ONE DAY WORKSHOP ON: Saturday, 1 February, OR Saturday, 29 February, from 08.30 to 17.00.

The Enneagram of personality types has its roots in several ancient wisdom traditions. Today, it is used widely as a means to self-understanding and personal development. For writers and performers it serves as a potent, subtle and astute tool for understanding human psychology and characteristics and crafting convincing characters.

This introductory workshop takes a look at figures from literature, theatre and film, and investigates their motivations, passions, core beliefs, yearnings and actions in relation to the 9 Enneagram types.

VENUE: The Northwards Mansion, 21, Rockridge Road, Parktown, Johannesburg

WHAT TO BRING: A notebook, pen and a picnic lunch to eat in the garden (refreshments will be provided).

COST: R1000 per person (R850 for SAFREA members). A few free places will be made available for students.

Payment must be made in advance – by no later than 24 January for Workshop 1 and 21 February for Workshop 2 – to Sacred Cow Productions, Standard Bank, Savings acc, 006914489.

The facilitator, Melody Emmett is a scriptwriter, creative writer, journalist, social entrepreneur, Logo therapy facilitator & Enneagram coach for individuals and teams.

To secure your place, email your name and contact details – and the date of the workshop you wish to attend to melodyemmett@gmail.com. For more information email or call Melody at 082 868 6581.