All the SAFTAs14 winners

The 14th South African Film & Television Awards (SAFTAs) ceremony was held on social media platform, across Twitter, Facebook and YouTube in an effort to still honour the South African film and television industry despite the nationwide lockdown. Hosted by radio and TV personality, Dineo Ranaka, the virtual awards took place – after several delays – at 22h50 on 29 April.

The big winners at this year’s SAFTAs were Tshedza Pictures, scooping 17 awards in total. South Africa’s official Oscars entry for 2019, Knuckle City bagged six wins having had a successful international festival run. South Africa’s Best Television Presenter Award – voted for by the public – was Hectic on 3’s Entle Bizana, with the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela award going to Imbewu.

Making another appearance as a sponsor, for two years in a row, local short and long-term insurer Kunene Makopo Risk Solutions (KMRS) sponsored the Best Actor in a Telenovela & Best Actress in a Telenovela categories with cash prizes to the value of R50 000. Commenting on their involvement in celebrating South African Talent, Thapelo Mokoena and Siyanda Kunene said: “We were more than happy to come on board in supporting South African Talent for the second year in a row. Our business seeks to support its clients at every avenue of their journey. Our local talent needs our support now more than ever. It’s a challenging time for the industry and this was our opportunity to say we appreciate their efforts in entertaining South Africans. We congratulate Sindi Dlathu and Roberto Kyle for their wins at this year’s SAFTAs.”

“It is an incredibly bittersweet moment to congratulate all the SAFTAs 14 winners whilst they could not experience a full celebration of their hard work. We thank the industry for understanding and supporting the NFVF in the difficult decisions that had to be made during this crisis and the NFVF is fully committed to ensuring that the industry gets as much support as it needs during a time where livelihoods are heavily impacted. We are grateful to Kunene Makopo Risk Solutions whose cash prize comes at a much needed time, and we look forward to partnering with them again in 2021. We have a lot of sponsors who started the journey with us who, due to financial constraints, were forced to pull out their sponsorships and we extend our heartfelt thanks to them and look forward to renewing partnerships in 2021,” said NFVF CEO Makhosazana Khanyile

The SAFTAs14 winners are:

Best Short Film – The Letter Reader

Best Student Film – Moya

Best Achievement in Directing – Telenovela – The River (Ferry Jele, Catharine Cooke, Zolani Phakade & Johnny Barbuzano)

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Soap – Rhythm City (Eric Mogale)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela – The River (Gwydion Beynon, Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Christa Biyela, Lebogang Mogashoa & Mamello Lebona)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap – Getroud met Rugby (Writing team)

Best Achievement In Original Music/Score – Telenovela – Isibaya (Philip Miller)

Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela – The River (Bongi Malefo, Matodzi Nemungadi & Ula Oelsen)

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Soap/Telenovela – The River (Ben Oelsen, Juli Vanden Berg & Tladi Steven Mabuya)

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela – The River (Alice Mataboge)

Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling – TV Soap/Telenovela – The River (Bongi Mlotshwa)

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela – Arendsvlei (Beatrix van Zyl)

Best Actress – Telenovela – Sindi Dlathu (The River)

Best Actor – Telenovela – Roberto Kyle (Arendsvlei)

Best Supporting Actress – Telenovela -Mary-Anne Barlow (The River)

Best Supporting Actor- Telenovela – Loyiso MacDonald (The Queen)

Best Actress-TV Soap – Denise Newman (Suidooster)

Best Actor-TV Soap – Bongile Mantsai (Scandal!)

Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap – Kgomotso Christopher (Scandal!)

Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap – Mncedisi Shabangu (Rhythm City)

Best TV Soap – Rhythm City (Quizzical Pictures)

Best Telenovela – The River (Tshedza Pictures)

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama – The Republic (Johnny Barbuzano & Rea Rangaka)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama – The Republic (Phathutshedzo Makwarela & Gwydion Beynon)

Best Achievement in Editing – TV Drama – Spreeus (Leon Visser)

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Drama – The Republic (Ben Oelsen & Juli Vanden Berg)

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score-TV Drama – Spreeus (Pierre-Henri Wicomb)

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Drama – Shadow (Christelle van Graan)

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Drama – Ifalakhe (Heidi Riss, Monique Lamprecht & Nerine Pienaar)

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Drama – Ifalakhe (Ronwyn Jarrett)

Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama – The Republic (Ntobeko Dlamini)

Best Actress-TV Drama – Florence Masebe (The Republic)

Best Actor -TV Drama – Wiseman Mncube (eHostela)

Best Supporting Actress – TV Drama – Brenda Ngxoli (iThemba)

Best Supporting Actor – TV Drama – Seputla Sebogodi (The Republic)

Best TV Drama – The Republic (Tshedza Pictures)

Best Achievement in Directing – Documentary Feature – Buddha in Africa (Nicole Schafer)

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Documentary – The Sound of Masks (Sara Gouveia)

Best Achievement in Editing – Documentary – The Fun’s Not Over – The James Phillips Story (Michael Cross)

Best Achievement in Sound – Documentary Feature – Dying for Gold ( Catherine Meyburgh, Guy Steer & Mapula Lehong)

Best Documentary Feature- Buddha in Africa (Thinking Strings Media)

Best Natural History and Environmental Programme – STROOP: Journey into the Rhino Horn War (Scott & de Bod Films)

Best Competition Reality Show – Ultimate Braai Master (Okuhle Media)

Best Structured or Docu-reality Show – Living the Dream with Somizi Season 4 (Barleader TV)

International Format Show – Celebrity Game Night S1 (Rapid Blue)

Best Factual & Educational Programme – Op Seer Se Spoor (Gambit Films)

Current Affairs Programme – Checkpoint Work Hazards (eNCA)

Best Variety Show – Mooi Afrokaans Film & Television)

Best Youth Programme – MTV Shuga Down South 2 (Quizzical Pictures)

Natural History and Environmental Programme on Innovative Research – Cave Crocs of Gabon (Earth Touch)

Best Children’s Programme – Words and Numbers Series 9 (Johan Stemmet Entertainment Enterprises)

Best Entertainment Programme – Emo 30 Jaar In Musiek (All Star Productions)

Best Lifestyle Programme – Elders: Japan ( Bonanza Films)

Best Made for TV Movie – Droomman (Deon Opperman Produksies)

Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film – Knuckle City ( Jahmil X.T. Qubeka)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film – Fiela se Kind (Brett Michael Innes)

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film – Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer ( Willie Nel)

Best Achievement in Sound Design – Feature Film – Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer (Jim Petrak)

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Feature Film – Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer (Chris Letcher)

Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film – Knuckle City (Layla Swart)

Best Achievement in Production Design – Feature Film – Knuckle City (TK Khampepe & Justice Nhlapo)

Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film – Back of the Moon (Trudi Mantzios)

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – Feature Film – Knuckle City (Carol Babalwa Mtshiselwa)

Best Actress – Feature Film – Clementine Mosimane (Poppie Nongena)

Best Actor – Feature Film – Bongile Mantsai (Knuckle City)

Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film – Anna-Mart van der Merwe ( Poppie Nongena)

Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film – Patrick Ndlovu (Knuckle City)

Best Feature Film – Fiela se Kind (The Film Factory and Nostalgia Productions)

Lifetime Achiever Award – Thembi Mtshali-Jones

Youth Achiever Award – Thabo Welcome

Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award – Boitshoko Keabetswe, Malebo Matlhage

Outstanding Provincial Contributor Award – Luzuko Dilima

Emerging Filmmaker Award – Vusi Africa Sindane

Best TV Presenter – Entle Bizana (Hectic On 3)

Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela – Imbewu ( Grapevine Productions)