LADIMA FOUNDATION: Call for applications – Intro to Basic Animation short course

The Ladima Foundation has announced a partnership with the DW Akademie that sees the launch of the Ladima Film Academy in Lagos, Nigeria, with two short courses taking place in January 2020.

Applications are now open for short courses taking place from 28 January – 1 February 2020 in Animation and Documentary filmmaking to take place at the Ladima Film Academy in Lagos, Nigeria at the Nigeria Film Corporation premises.

Both these courses are entry level courses aimed at those looking to learn the basics as they enter their professional careers.

Let Your Voices Roar!

The 5 day animation workshop run by internationally respected and acclaimed Ghanaian animator Comfort Arthur will explore the theme of home and belonging, and how animation can be used to help one’s voice be heard within and beyond the borders of their communities. Participants will work in groups of four to produce 30-second to 1-minute short films.

The course will include an overview of the history of animation and as well as of the different types of animation styles that participants can explore with their final film.

Using basic materials the course will demonstrate basic level animation that everyone can do even without access to high end computers and software. The fundamentals of drawing and story-telling will be at the heart of this course that focuses on traditional animation techniques as opposed to any particular digital animation software.

The final films will be shot using smartphones, once again focusing on accessible technologies and tools.

Participants should be WOMEN between the ages of 18 – 28 who have some experience in drawing.

The course is facilitated by Comfort Arthur – British Ghanaian Animator, Illustrator, Editor, Writer and Actress. Winner of Best Animation at the GMA 2016 and AMAA nominee 2016. She is best known for Black Barbie and The Peculiar Life of a Spider.

This short course, along with another course in documentary filmmaking are presented as a partnership between the Ladima Foundation and DW Akademie.

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle’s centre for international media development. As a strategic partner of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), DW Akademie carries out media development projects that strengthen the human right to freedom of opinion and promote free access to information. DW Akademie also works on projects funded by the German Foreign Office and the European Union – in approximately 50 developing and emerging countries.

Application Procedure and Details

The course is ONLY open to women between the ages of 18 – 28 and applicants MUST be able to attend all five days in FULL from 28 January – 1 February 2020.

Those wanting to apply should email edima@ladima.africa with the following information:

Name

Age

Contact phone number

Short professional CV

1-2 paragraphs about why they should be selected for the course

The course will run daily from 9am – 5pm at the Ladima Academy campus on the Nigeria Film Corporation premises in Ikoyi. Participants will need to pay for their own travel and accommodation.

Deadline for applications is 8 January 2020.

There is no cost to attend the course but participants will need to have a smart phone that they can use to film and may be asked to bring basic drawing and related supplies.