DISCOP postpones 2020 African events

On 28 March, Patrick Zuchowicki, president of DISCOP markets, announced the postponement of DISCOP’s 2020 African markets. “With much regret, I have decided to postpone DISCOP Abidjan and DISCOP Johannesburg – to 3-4 September 2020 and 28-29 October 2020 respectively – due to growing concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus in Africa,” he said in a statement.

“The latest figures show coronavirus affecting 3,426 persons in 46 African countries with 94 recorded deaths. The most affected countries are South Africa, Burkina Faso and Ghana. We were more optimistic three weeks ago but the safety of our clients and staff is our top priority,” Zuchowicki continued.

After taking into consideration the results of a recent survey, the DISCOP team has also decided to shorten each market by one day. “Rest assured that we will get back to a 3-day format for both events in 2021 and hold on to our recent decision to stage our markets in the early part of the year,” said Zuchowicki.

