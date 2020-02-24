It’s time to register for Cannes Young Lions

Registration is now open for this year’s Young Lions Film competition, part of the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Once again, Ster-Kinekor Sales is the official representative in South Africa for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which takes place from 22 to 26 June 2020. They are also sponsoring the local leg of the Film category of the Young Lions competition. As such, they are calling for registrations from teams comprising two young professionals or freelancers (an art director and a copywriter, both aged 30 or younger and born on or after 22 June 1989), who currently work as art directors, producers, filmmakers and creatives.

Here’s how it works:

Teams must register for the South African competition between by Thursday, 27 February 2020. (Send your registration to younglions@sterkinekor.com). A brief will be published on Friday, 28 February 2020 from 12h00. Once the brief goes live, your team will have just 48 hours to film, edit and deliver a 60-second commercial on the topic provided. All creative must be submitted by Monday, 2 March 2020 before 12h00 – after that, it’s up to the panel of judges…

The lucky and no doubt super-talented winners will be announced on Thursday, 13 March 2020. If your team is the one that makes the cut, the two of you will go on to represent South Africa in France at the 66th Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. There you will compete against other winning teams from around the world for the ultimate prestige of being crowned this year’s Young Lions!

The Young Lions competition puts a spotlight on some of the world’s best young creative talent.