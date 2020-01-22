Panavision supports the artistry of independent filmmakers at Sundance 2020

Panavision has announced that its products and services are once again key contributors at one of the world’s most influential filmmaking events – the Sundance Film Festival. Panavision and its post-production subsidiary Light Iron have played a major role in the 2020 Sundance lineup, collaborating with independent filmmakers on 30 unique projects screening or competing at this year’s festival, taking place from 23 January – 2 February in Salt Lake City.

The wide range of innovative and specialist services provided by Panavision and Light Iron showcase the end-to-end capabilities the companies are able to offer the creative community. Many filmmakers have relied on Panavision’s extensive camera and optics packages – encompassing everything from digital and film cameras to anamorphic, spherical and specialty large-format lenses – supplemented by Light Iron’s vast colour grading and post-production expertise. Panavision’s UK-headquartered lighting equipment company, Panalux, also serviced a film in the line-up.

The 2020 Sundance roster also demonstrates Panavision’s ability to service customers and productions anywhere in the world. A broad cross-section of films and documentaries have been supported by the company’s global facilities, including those in the UK, Wallonie (Belgium), Melbourne, Toronto, Vancouver, Hollywood, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago and New York.

“We’ve always been dedicated to supporting the creative community around the world and working with the industry’s most up-and-coming independent filmmakers, which is once again reflected in the Sundance lineup,” said Kim Snyder, president and CEO, Panavision. “The combination of our vast equipment portfolio, technical expertise and global footprint enables us to meet filmmakers’ specific needs for any project, providing the customised workflows and tools needed to help them unleash their creative potential.”