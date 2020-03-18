The 2020 Media Production & Technology Show postponed

The organisers of the Media Production & Technology Show have announced the postponement of the 2020 event as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

“We have been carefully monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the UK and abroad, with the situation growing increasingly concerning, it is with a heavy heart, we have decided to postpone the event on the 13 and 14 May 2020 at London’s Olympia,” said the organisers in a statement.

“The health and well-being of our exhibitors, visitors and staff is our utmost priority and we feel this is the best course of action for all. This has not been an easy decision, as following the hard work from the team and all of the industry support we have received, this was going to be our biggest show yet. But now more than ever it is important that we support each other and navigate our way through these difficult times. We are still deciding on the best way forward in terms of the event postponement, and we ask for your patience as we do so. The team are committed to weighing up all alternatives and we will come back to you as soon as we can on that.”