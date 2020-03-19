Durban FilmMart partners with Talents Durban and announces call for applications for 2020 edition

The Durban FilmMart has announced a new partnership with Talents Durban, as applications open for the 2020 edition.

Talents Durban is a five-day talent development programme, which has been presented in Durban, South Africa for the past 12 years in co-operation with Berlinale Talents, an initiative of the Berlin International Film Festival. This year’s Talents Durban edition is scheduled to take place from 16 to 20 July.

Up to 20 emerging African filmmakers and emerging film critics are selected to attend the programme. Talents Durban comprises workshops and seminars by industry experts with opportunities to connect with a global network of film industry professionals, and benchmark their work against African and global trends.

“Through discussion with the Berlinale Talents and the Durban International Film Festival, in which Talents was previously housed, we felt that as an industry facing programme, that it was a logical fit for it to be incorporated into the Durban FilmMart,” said Toni Monty, current Head of the DFM.

Christine Tröstrum, Project Manager of the Berlinale Talents commented, “Talents began in Durban ahead of the creation of the DFM 13 years ago. The Talents programme and the DFM have both now evolved into solid vital industry initiatives on the African continent. With our shared aim to create again more synergies in project development and promotion, we are sure that the intensified collaboration will provide some excellent opportunities for the participants.”

The DFM also announced the appointment, Menzi Mhlongo as the Manager of the programme for the 13th edition in 2020. “Menzi Mhlongo has been the Project Manager of Talents since 2017, and brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to the table, providing programme stability and excellent curatorial experience,’ said Toni Monty.

“The framework for the Talents Durban programme remains the same,” said Menzi Mhlongo. “This is a just an operational shift, and we will continue to support emerging talents from the continent – with a special attention to promoting a community of filmmakers to inspire growth and expansion of African cinema. I am very excited about working more closely with the industry through the platforms that the DFM provides.”

The Talents Durban programme comprises a Storytelling Lab for three features, three shorts and three TV/Web series currently in development; a Doc Lab in which three Talents Durban with documentary projects are given expert mentorship and can pitch their projects at the Durban FilmMart’s African Pitching Forum; the Animation Lab which is open to screenwriters and animation directors with animation projects and Talent Press which offers mentorship for three emerging African film critics and journalists

The Talents will also be able to participate and interact within the formal DFM (17-20 July) programme with the expected 1000 delegates in attendance this year.

Applications for Talents Durban are now open online here. Talents Durban will cover participants’ accommodation, airfare, and market accreditation. Deadline for application is 24 April 2020. Selected projects will be announced mid-May 2020.

Talents Durban is one of seven Talents International initiatives around the world formed by Berlinale Talents. It is an initiative of the Durban FilmMart in cooperation with Berlinale Talents, with support from the Durban Film Office, the Gauteng Film Commission, the International Emerging Film Talent Association, and the Namibia Film Commission.