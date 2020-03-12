NAB Show 2020 cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 edition of the annual NAB Show, which was scheduled to run this April in Las Vegas, has been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

“In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April,” said President and CEO of NAB, Gordon Smith, in a letter to the NAB community. “We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community.”

“For nearly 100 years, NAB Show has provided superior value and the best possible experience for exhibitors and attendees. We knew that if we could not deliver on those expectations, we would not move forward. More importantly, keeping the community safe and healthy is NAB’s highest priority; therefore, we are deferring to the developing consensus from public health authorities on the challenges posed by coronavirus…”

“I want to stress that despite our disappointment at how this year’s Show has been impacted by global public health concerns, we are more excited than ever about the future of NAB Show and our relationship with you,” Smith concluded.