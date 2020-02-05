The latest in LED tech at Movievision

This year, Movievision will help you step into the future with the newest fixtures in their product offering, all of which will bring your set bang up to date with the latest in LED tech.

Discover Falcon Eyes

Falcon Eyes has taken fixtures you know and turned them on their heads by integrating RGBW technology with superior workmanship, all available at unbelievable prices.

This attention to detail can be seen in the small but mighty PocketLite F7, a fully RGBW on-camera LED light. It is dressed to impress with a well-built full metal housing, but it is its capabilities that will stun you: this 15mm thick 12W light has an output of 4060 lux at 0.3m!

This little power house also features adjustable colour temperature (2500K-9000K), high CRI of Ra 97, HSI 0-360 adjustment, as well as many different effect pre-sets. It has a built-in 7.4V/30000mAh 22.2Wh battery and supports QC3.0 quick charging through USB Type-C port.

We have all seen flexible LED cloth lighting panels but let’s take it a step further. Falcon Eyes’ version, the RX718 RGB+CCT LED Flex Light, goes beyond simple bi-colour. Here the flexibility of an LED mat has been merged with RGB LED. Fully controllable via DMX, this fixture is a great portable solution for effect lights and microfilming productions. It has an output of 100W and is compatible with V-mount batteries. Rated CRI 95, you can expect 1970 lux at 1m.

The Falcon Eyes CLL 4800TDX Fresnel is specially designed for professional filming and broadcasting. This fixture is equipped with high CRI LED chips to ensure a CRI 95+ rating. This is a bi-colour LED Fresnel with a colour temperature range of 3000K-8000K. The beam angle is also adjustable from 12° up to 60° and to round off its features it has a silent fan mode, is dimmable from 0 to 100%, has an LCD display and is fully controllable via DMX.



AAdynTech Punch Variable – Now 35% brighter

Rediscover AAdynTech with their revamped Punch Variable. This LED fixture is now 35% brighter and has an adjustable colour temperature range of 2,800K to 6,000K. It delivers an output of 6,732 fc at 10 feet.

Most remarkably, the Punch Variable draws only 4.78 amps of power at full output. Like all AAdynTech fixtures, the Variable generates no heat or harmful UV or IR emissions, is self-contained with an auto-ranging universal power supply requiring no ballast, head cables or lamps, and its Instant On function ensures no warm-up wait time on set.

There are several control possibilities with the Variable: built-in User Interface Module (UIM) with Kelvin temperature display, DMX with DMX loopthru, or via the optional corded UIM Controller with Kelvin temperature display.

For more information, contact Movievision on 011 885 2042 or head over to their showroom: 41 5th Street Wynberg, Johannesburg.