Crystal Vision releases IP gateways that work with both ST 2110 and ST 2022 video

Crystal Vision recently released three IP gateways which work with ST 2110 video as well as ST 2022, increasing their usefulness in broadcast systems. IP inputs and outputs are individually selectable between ST 2022 and ST 2110, allowing use with both protocols at the same time if required. Designed for transporting uncompressed video over 10GbE IP networks, Crystal Vision’s IP gateways are software apps that run on the MARBLE-V1 media processor hardware and offer an extensive set of features that make it easy to get and keep IP systems working.

The M-GWSDIIP-6 gateway software app encapsulates SDI to IP. It converts up to six HD/SD or three 3Gb/s SDI input connections and allows flexible assignment of the converted flows to either of the two output 10GbE IP network interfaces; alternatively the second 10GbE network interface can be configured for ST 2022-7 redundant streaming or the protect equivalent for ST 2110. The M-GWIPSDI-6 gateway software app de-encapsulates SDI from 10GbE IP networks. It converts to six HD/SD or three 3Gb/s SDI output connections, with flexible assignment of the converted flows from either of the two input 10GbE IP network interfaces; alternatively the second 10GbE network interface can be configured for ST 2022-7 redundant input streaming or the protect equivalent for ST 2110. The M-GWIPIP-6 IP to IP translator software app de-encapsulates and re-encapsulates video (up to six HD/SD or three 3Gb/s) between up to four bi-directional 10GbE IP network interfaces, with flexible assignment of the flows to the networks. All three software apps run on the MARBLE-V1 media processor (a card housed in the Vision frame) which features a powerful CPU/GPU processor, six bi-directional SDI connections and four 10GbE SFP+ network interface ports.

These software apps are suited to any ST 2022 system and to ST 2110 studio environments when the video and audio are processed separately. The M-GWSDIIP-6 and M-GWIPSDI-6 IP gateways are designed for integrating SDI into an IP environment and IP into an SDI environment, whether those environments are ST 2022, ST 2110 or a mixture of both. Where different IP areas are connected together, the flexible M-GWIPIP-6 IP to IP translator app can be useful in many applications. Examples include network address translation, to translate unicast addresses to multicast addresses, as a media firewall providing security isolation, and for ST 2022-6 to 2022-7 protocol translation or the equivalent conversion with ST 2110-20 main and protect.

The IP gateways come with an extensive list of features which bring multiple benefits to the broadcaster. The M-GWSDIIP-6, M-GWIPSDI-6 and M-GWIPIP-6 software apps are all available to buy now.

Crystal Vision is represented by Telemedia (PTY) Ltd in South Africa.