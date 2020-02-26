Atomos celebrates 10 years

2020 sees the 10th anniversary of the birth of Atomos. Atomos will be marking the occasion throughout the year to show their gratitude to everyone that has been a part of their journey. To start the celebrations, they are offering their award-winning Ninja V 5-inch 4Kp60 HDR-Monitor-Recorder for an just US$649 * (plus local taxes).

Over the last ten years, Atomos has enabled hundreds of thousands of their users with state-of-the-art monitoring and recording. “Today, Ninja V combines everything we have learned over the years by featuring up to 4Kp60 Apple ProRes and AVID DNxHR recording, Apple ProRes RAW recording over HDMI up to 6Kp30, 1000nit calibrated high brightness HDR display, modules for wireless sync and SDI input and output and a full range of monitoring tools, all in a rugged shell that is built for the rigors of daily production. It is a fitting choice for our first promotion of 2020, one that we are sure will delight anyone who purchases it,” said the brand in a statement.

The Atomos journey started when CEO Jeromy Young released the original Ninja HD HDMI monitor recorder a decade ago, bringing Apple ProRes recording to an affordable camera top device that was also a monitor — unlocking much higher quality recording from many cameras, especially DSLRs. It also made Atomos a bridge between the camera world and computing world. The superior ProRes files produced made for much easier editing and post processing in programs like Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere and AVID Media Composer.

Fast forward a decade and Atomos have also led the way with a series of products and technologies that have changed the industry for the better. “We brought 4K recording to mirrorless cameras for the first time with either the Ninja Assassin or Shogun combined with Sony’s A7S. We led the way with on-camera HDR monitoring and we changed the industry again when we launched ProRes RAW recording from a wide range of popular cinema cameras,” the company said in a statement.

“Without the help and support of our customers we would not be where we are today. 2020 is full of new exciting opportunities and we invite everyone all to be part of our anniversary celebrations. Stay tuned for much more from Atomos in 2020,” the statement concluded.

Atomos is represented by Master Dealer in South Africa.