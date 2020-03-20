Ninth Cape Town International Animation Festival postponed to April 2021

The ninth Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF) has been postponed to 24 to 27 April 2021.

The event will take place at the Cape Town Stadium and will be excitingly co-located with Comic Con Cape Town. Both events were scheduled to take place in May this year, but have been postponed following the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and the South African Government’s ban on public events over 100 people as one of its responses to manage the pandemic.

“We are obviously saddened not to be able to bring you the incredible programme we had lined up, but we are committed to being socially responsible and doing whatever we can to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus,” says Festival Director Dianne Makings. “The health and safety of our delegates, sponsors, staff and the population at large is and will remain our highest priority. The good news is that next year CTIAF will be even bigger with an epic four days of events!”

“We will continue to present Africa’s animation talent under one roof, and uniquely understand the challenges, needs and opportunities of the African animation industry.In 2021 we look forward to bringing you more undiscovered African stories through colourful narratives. It’s not ‘Goodbye’, but rather, ‘See you all soon!’”

Delegates will have a choice between refunding their ticket or rolling it over to the new dates in 2021. This process will be managed hand-in-hand with ticketing partner Howler.

CTIAF is the largest dedicated African animation festival on the continent. It is renowned for presenting world-class content as well as an opportunity to engage with global industry leaders. The programme includes something for everyone, from animated films to insightful workshops and masterclasses, business-to-business sessions, round table sessions, producer events, networking opportunities and government panel discussions. The CTIAF is committed to inspiring the next generation of both audiences and animators with its popular annual student competition, family programme and an outreach initiative.

The CTIAF is proudly presented by Animation SA and is made possible thanks to generous support from sponsors the Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Cape Town, Wacom, Wesgro, Nickelodeon, the High Commission of Canada, The Japanese Embassy and Consulate in Cape Town and the French Institute of South Africa. CTIAF has also partnered with Annecy International Animated Film Festival and Accra Animation Festival and The Triggerfish Academy.

Visit the CTIAF website for updates.