Calrec showcases AoIP and virtual mixing capabilities at NAB 2020

For more than 50 years the world’s most successful broadcasters have relied on Calrec. They still do. As our industry adapts to new viewing habits and evolving commercial environments, Calrec is helping broadcasters to stay ahead as they switch to IP infrastructures; to achieve efficiency with remote broadcasting; to save money with virtualised production. Calrec’s radio-focussed and flexible Type R can adapt to a variety of requirements including virtualised workflows, and Calrec has expanded its range of consoles, from the cost-effective Brio consoles, to the IP-enabled ImPulse core. For flexible working, integrated networks and reliable audio, Calrec has it covered. Visit Calrec at NAB Show 2020 to learn more.

New

Calrec’s Type R for TV is a new virtual mixing console with its design allowing customers to take advantage of these new workflows. It’s flexible and integrated native IP core gives customers a way to benefit from virtual working practices by integrating with station automation systems. Type R for TV is driven by station automation and is compatible with popular station automation systems including Ross Overdrive, Sony ELC and Grass Valley Ignite. Type R is the best of both worlds – it provides fully automated programming with real-time adjustment of unpredictable external factors via a standard web browser. Type R’s small, adaptable and highly portable hardware elements can be easily added if desired. Powered by standard POE switches, Type R has three different panel options. If broadcasters prefer a physical surface then banks of 6 x faders can be added, or adaptable soft panels like Calrec’s Large Soft Panel (LSP) and Small Soft Panel (SSP) can be used.

Calrec’s VP2 virtualized mixing system has no physical control surface and utilises Calrec’s Assist software for setup and control. VP2’s 4U core comes in three DSP sizes; 128, 180 and 240 input channels, and incorporates Calrec’s powerful Hydra2 networking solution. As with all Hydra2 products this can be controlled by a station automation system.

VP2 enables a station to reap many of the benefits of using a Calrec console, but without a physical control surface. Calrec’s Assist UI can be accessed from multiple locations via a web-browser. Control can be limited to basic functions or full control can be awarded to delve deeper to fine tune the setup or recall different shows as needed.

Also on show

Calrec’s H2-IP Gateway provides an interface between a Hydra2 network and an AoIP network. It awards an extra control level that allows audio labels to be passed in both directions between the two networks along with control data. This gives Hydra2 users the ability to control gain of Calrec AoIP mic inputs, and AoIP users can control gain of Hydra2 mic inputs. The H2-IP Gateway offers broadcasters the best of both worlds. They can continue to get the value from their Hydra2 investment, whilst tapping into the benefits of IP workflows. Gateway technology also lessens the learning curve and allows broadcasters to transition at their own pace.

ImPulse is Calrec’s powerful audio processing and routing engine with AES67 and SMPTE 2110 connectivity. ImPulse is compatible with current Apollo and Artemis control surfaces, providing a simple upgrade path for existing Calrec customers into the IP domain. In addition, future scalable expansion will allow up to four DSP mix engines and control systems to run independently on a single core at the same time, providing the ability to use multiple large-format mixers simultaneously in an extremely cost-effective and compact footprint.