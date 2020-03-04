TVU Networks to showcase innovative 5G and remote production deployments at NAB Show 2020

TVU Networks, a global technology and innovation leader in live IP solutions and Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner, will demonstrate its commitment to revolutionising the media supply chain during NAB Show 2020. TVU will showcase new upgrades and continued integration of AI, automation technology and metadata within its TVU MediaMind media supply chain platform to drive efficiency in content acquisition, production, distribution and management. The company will also accept its Technology and Engineering Emmy Award for excellence in engineering in the “Video Over Bonded Cellular Internet” (VoCIP) category, to be presented during the show.

Story-Centric Efficiency with TVU’s AI

TVU MediaMind uses an AI real-time search engine capable of indexing all media content from the beginning of the video production process. TVU MediaMind has voice and object recognition technology that can locate and index down to the precise frame within live video clips. Station production groups can automatically find the exact content needed to help produce a story for a specific audience.

“With the many, different ways media content is consumed today by viewers, the production process must completely change,” explains Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “By automating and optimising the media supply chain process, broadcasters can realise the benefits of taking raw content and re-using it across many platforms, programs and even organisations. TVU MediaMind allows anyone to create stories, wherever and however they want efficiently, effectively and without limits.”

5G Transmission Now

All of TVU’s 5G-ready portable and rack-mount 1080P60 HD and 4KP60 HDR transmitters will be on hand, including the TVU One mobile transmitter with HEVC and patented IS+ technology for optimal broadcast quality in any transmission environment. With support for true 5G protocol, TVU equipment has been successfully used with 5G transmissions around the world, including in the U.S., China and Korea. Most recently, TVU transmitted from within the stadium of the premier, annual American football event using the mmWave 5G network.

Full Line of Remote Production Solutions

TVU will demonstrate its entire portfolio of integrated cloud and IP-based remote production solutions for REMI/At-home applications. Visitors to the booth will be able to participate in an immersive experience showcasing remote production applied to an industry rapidly rising in global popularity.

Among the technology on display for remote production will be:

TVU RPS, a cost-effective solution for live, remote, synchronised multi-camera production for news and sports that uses a broadcaster’s existing control room and public internet connection

TVU Anywhere, a mobile app for capturing and streaming live video from anywhere

TVU Producer for multi-camera, cloud-based live video production from a web browser

TVU Timelock – for automatically synchronised transmission from multiple remote TVU mobile transmitters to an existing studio

TVU Networks will exhibit during the annual NAB conference, which runs from April 19-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Get a free exhibit pass courtesy of TVU by using pass code LV7728 during registration before April 5.