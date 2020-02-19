Canon announces development of the 8K video-capable EOS R5

Canon Inc. has announced the development of the EOS R5, a full frame mirrorless camera built on the EOS R System. Developed with customer feedback and market needs in mind, the EOS R5 features high-speed, high-resolution, 8K video and exceptional image stabilisation – allowing photographers and filmmakers to push creative boundaries harder and capture action better than ever before.

Fast and first-class image capture

Reaffirming Canon’s commitment to its EOS R System and providing photographers and filmmakers with innovative products, the EOS R5 offers a step-change in performance, with an incredible 12fps using the mechanical shutter and the electronic shutter offering 20fps.

Canon’s outstanding optical image stabilisation technology and electronic communication between lens and camera shines with this latest addition to the EOS R family. The EOS R5 takes the cutting-edge technology developed for the range to the next level, by including a newly Canon-developed, in-camera image stabilisation system – which works in combination with the lens stabilisation system, making sure that whatever the situation stills and video content captured is shake-free.

Futureproofing video content

The EOS R5 is the ideal camera for those looking to set their video and stills content apart from the rest. Making the capturing of cinematic-quality 8K video available in a wider range of scenarios, the EOS R5 is the answer to the growing demand for high-resolution, high-quality moving image across all genres. Offering four times the resolution of the current industry standard of 4K, the camera enables creators to shoot wide in 8K and, when needed, crop for a 4K output.

Swift on-the-go communication abilities

With content delivery just as important as image and video capture, the EOS R5 will support automatic transfer of image files from the device to the image.canon cloud platform. This automatic image transfer makes it easy for users to view their content on other devices instantly when on-the-go. What’s more, the EOS R5 also features dual card slots for convenience.

Today, Canon also announces the launch of the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM – the latest lens to join Canon’s RF line-up for the EOS R System. Canon is developing a total of nine RF lenses scheduled for release in 2020, including the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM and compatible Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x.