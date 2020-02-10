Call for submissions for the 9th annual Jozi Film Festival

Johannesburg’s longest running, multi-genre film festival – the Jozi Film Festival – is now open for 2020 submissions.

The 2020 edition of the festival will take place over four days from 17 – 20 September at various venues, to be announced, across the city. The 2020 Jozi Film Festival, as always, will showcase the best of the best of local and international feature films, shorts and documentaries.

Submissions are open until 15 May, with a late deadline of 5 June. All entries must be submitted via FilmFreeway.