The Africa Channel launches in Canada

Ethnic Channels Group Ltd. (ECG), the world’s largest multi-cultural broadcaster, recently announced that The Africa Channel has launched on Rogers Communications’ Ignite TV, serving viewers in Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland.

The Africa Channel features unique English language pan-African television series, specials, documentaries, feature films, music, biographies, historical and cultural content. Based in Los Angeles, The Africa Channel is available in approximately seven million homes in the USA and Caribbean, on cable systems such as Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, and the Caribbean Cable Cooperative.

“The continent of Africa has been a major influencer of global culture. The launch of The Africa Channel in Canada gives further impetus to the growth of this culture, by capturing the microcosm of this great continent on multiple screens in Canada,” said Slava Levin, CEO of ECG.

“We are delighted to be working with ECG to bring our compelling programming line-up to Canadian audiences through this launch on Rogers Ignite TV. We are confident that the breadth of our content will appeal to both the African and Caribbean Diaspora as well as audiences with an interest in global travel, lifestyle and culture,” said Narendra Reddy, General Manager of The Africa Channel.