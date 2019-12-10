Avid Customer Association opens registration for 7th annual Avid Connect Conference

The Avid Customer Association (ACA), in collaboration with Avid, has announced that registration has opened for Avid Connect 2020, the powerful annual gathering of media and entertainment technology users and influencers. Avid Connect 2020 “Collective Vision” presents an exciting opportunity for attendees to collaborate and problem-solve with peers, learn from and inspire others, and gain a fresh perspective to advance their organisations and careers. The conference will be held 17-18 April 2020 at Wynn Las Vegas immediately preceding the NAB Show.

Avid Connect 2020 will feature more customer-led sessions and workshops for creatives and technologists working in the media and entertainment industry. Peers will share innovations and workflows in action to help them keep up with the increasing speed of production. Workshop sessions will challenge participants to work together to brainstorm ideas or initiatives around key industry issues such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, delivering for OTT and streaming revenue. New this year will be “Avid Link lounges,” real-world representations of the online lounges in the Avid Link app, where attendees can meet up to talk about topics of their choosing.

“This year’s Avid Connect 2020 will be a new experience for attendees and is inspired by feedback from ACA members who are eager to share their knowledge, lead sessions and tap the collective knowledge, experience and vision that every ACA member and Avid customer brings to the conference,” said Darren Long, Co-Chair of the ACA Executive Board and Group Content Processing Director at Sky. “Our ‘Collective Vision’ theme captures the spirit and power of this annual gathering. Avid Connect 2020 is open to everyone in the media and entertainment industry and is a perfect professional-development complement for those planning on attending the NAB Show.”

Avid Connect 2020 also will feature its popular technology partner pavilion, where attendees can talk one-on-one with Avid’s leading technology partners about their specific requirements or vision.

As an additional benefit, Avid Connect 2020 registrants automatically become ACA members and gain continuous access to all the organisation has to offer, including spaces to share ideas and perspectives with more than 30,000 members from every discipline and job level in content creation, production, management and delivery—from global media organisations to individuals just starting their careers. ACA members are eligible to participate in the annual ACA Vote, a comprehensive survey of media and entertainment technology users that identifies issues of importance to this community and contributes to the ongoing dialogue between the ACA and Avid.

“There are so many ways that we all get a chance to talk to each other, talk to executives at Avid, and get the opportunity to advocate for the things that are important to us,” said songwriter and vocal producer Mischke about the benefits of ACA membership. “The great thing is, at Avid, they actually listen.”

Click here for more information about Avid Connect 2020.