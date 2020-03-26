Botswana film Okavango wins big at the New York Cinematography Awards 2020

Botswana-based wildlife filmmakers, Dereck and Beverly Joubert’s film Okavango won five awards at the 2020 New York Cinematography Awards (NYCA) held in February.

The New York Cinematography Awards (NYCA) takes submissions from filmmakers from around the world who demonstrate excellence in cinematography and other aspects of filmmaking. After a comprehensive evaluation process only the best independent filmmakers receive awards.

Okavango is an exploration into finding the soul of the Okavango River in Botswana. The film investigates the different aspects of the river and how it affects wildlife and the ecosystems that surround it.

The film won five awards in the following categories:

Best Cinematography – Dereck Joubert & Taylor Turner

Best Documentary Film – Dereck and Beverly Joubert

Best Editing – Jolene van Antwerp

Best Sound – Beverly Joubert and Juli van den Berg

Best Original Score – JB Arthur and Sarah Class

“Over the years of filmmaking, this is our first film to be screened at the renouned film festival Sundance in the US. This is an enormous achievement for us in our film making career,” says Dereck.

Dereck and Beverly Joubert are National Geographic explorers, filmmakers and founders of the Great Plains Foundation, a wildlife conservation organisation operating in Botswana, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

“This has been an exciting journey for us, to be able to continue to produce films that have an impact and tell a story about our wildlife. This film brings international recognition to our country, Botswana and we are grateful for the support we have received from the film industry. We will continue to inspire people with our films while ensuring that they continue raising awareness on important matters such as the environment, wildlife and climate change,” says Beverly.