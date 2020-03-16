SAFTAs14 ceremony cancelled due to COVID19 outbreak

The National Film & Video Foundation have announced that the 2020 SAFTAs ceremony will not go ahead as planned.

“In light of the announcement made by President Ramaphosa and the Government’s strict actions in response to the COVID19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, the National Film and Video Foundation would like to inform you that the 14th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs14) will no longer take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 27 – 28 March 2020,” said the NFVF in a statement.

Further details will be communicated in due course.