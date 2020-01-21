Comrex releases new firmware version for ACCESS codecs

Comrex has released firmware version 4.5p2, a new update for its line of IP audio codecs. Firmware version 4.5p2 is being released in conjunction with ACCESS MultiRack, a new multi-instance codec from Comrex, to provide seamless integration of all functions with legacy single-instance ACCESS codecs. This new firmware simplifies CrossLock connections between the new ACCESS MultiRack and legacy Comrex IP audio codecs.

Firmware v4.5p2 also replaces an older Adobe Flash-based GUI with an HTML5 web-based GUI as the default user interface. This new interface avoids the security risks posed by Adobe Flash, and is supported by all browsers. The Adobe Flash interface can still be accessed by typing <ip address>/flash to view the Flash web GUI.

ACCESS firmware v4.5p2 is available for ACCESS Rackmount, ACCESS Portable 2USB, ACCESS NX Portable, BRIC-Link, BRIC-Link II, ACCESS MultiRack and ACCESS NX Rack.

Users can upgrade their Comrex IP audio codecs using the free Device Manager application which can be downloaded on the Comrex website. If a user is updating a device from FW version 2.7.1 or earlier, they can contact Comrex Support for assistance.

Comrex is represented by Telemedia (PTY) Ltd in South Africa.