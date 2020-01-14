IABM membership grows to 600+ companies

IABM, the international association for broadcast and media technology suppliers, recently announced that it has reached another milestone in its drive to represent the global Broadcast and Media technology supplier base – more than 600 companies are now IABM members.

IABM membership has doubled over the last six years, and now represents every sector, market, geography and company size from start-ups to SMEs to multinational organisations. Together these companies represent the vast majority of revenues in the sector. During those six years, IABM has greatly expanded its range of services and support for members across business intelligence, knowledge resources, technology services and training & education as well as developing a network of Regional Members’ Councils to concentrate on local issues. In addition, IABM membership brings valuable floorspace discounts at a number of international shows, as well as member lounges.

The last six years have also seen IABM working hard to provide platforms to bring all sides of the industry together to better face the increasing pace of transformation in Broadcast and Media. Central to this has been the BaM Content Chain® – the new industry model that accurately reflects the way the industry works today, and also the recently launched Technology and Trends Roadmap©, which provides a shared focus for both technology vendors and buyers in developing their technology and business strategies. The IABM-curated Future Trends Theatre, introduced at IBC 2018 and successfully reprised at the 2019 show, provided another major platform for knowledge sharing, which IABM intends to expand to other events around the world in 2020, together with a growing schedule of IABM BaM Summits™ running alongside a number of international and regional shows.

IABM is not resting on its successes – the association has just initiated a major cross-industry survey to discover what other useful services and support it could offer to help guide its future plans. “We are stronger together,” said Peter White, CEO, IABM. “IABM will continue to support our global membership with a huge range of services and resources as industry transformation continues to accelerate. As well as taking on ideas and initiatives that come out of our industry survey, we know that companies need help now with business transformation and we are already putting in place tools and resources to support them on their journeys. Our goal is to make our offer so compelling that every technology vendor in broadcast and media becomes an IABM member.”